Providing ration to Rohingyas during lockdown: AAP govt

Providing adequate ration to Rohingya refugees during COVID-19 lockdown: AAP govt to Delhi HC

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2020, 14:03 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 14:06 ist
Rohingya refugee Md. Khaled, 25, gives a haircut to his son Masood, 8, at their house in a camp, during the fasting month of Ramadan and amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India April 30, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The AAP government has told the Delhi High Court that adequate ration was being provided to Rohingya families at three camps in south and north east parts of the city during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The submission was made by the Delhi government before a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula, which was hearing a plea seeking immediate relief for the Rohingya families at settlements in Khajuri Khas in north east Delhi and Shram Vihar and Madanpur Khadar in south Delhi.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan also told the court that four hunger centres were being run near the settlements mentioned in the plea.

The petitioner, Fazal Abdali, claimed that the Rohingyas at these three camps were being denied relief under the various schemes announced by the Delhi government to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India here.

The bench, however, noted that the petitioner had not given any specific particulars of the neglect faced by these families and had only made general allegations in the representations sent to authorities.

The court further said that a similar matter was pending in the Supreme Court on whose orders nodal officers have been appointed to address the grievances of those needing help and therefore, the petitioner ought to have first approached the nodal officers.

The bench also said that as a similar matter was pending in the apex court it would not be appropriate to entertain the plea and disposed it of with a direction to the petitioner to approach the nodal officers or revenue magistrate with precise allegations and particulars.

The court said the petitioner will have to inform the nodal officer about the name and address of the refugee who has been denied medical attention, water or ration.

The bench also directed the nodal officers to dispose of such representations, if any are made, within three days by a "speaking order".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rohingya refugees
Delhi
Delhi High Court
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Aam Aadmi Party

What's Brewing

Unable to forget scene of accident: Aurangabad survivor

Unable to forget scene of accident: Aurangabad survivor

COVID-19: Stuck on cruise ships, crews beg to go home

COVID-19: Stuck on cruise ships, crews beg to go home

'Death Cap' mushrooms behind death of six in Meghalaya

'Death Cap' mushrooms behind death of six in Meghalaya

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets

Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets

'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'

'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'

 