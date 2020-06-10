Punjab allows distribution of prasad, langar at religious places amid coronavirus pandemic

Punjab allows prasad distribution at religious places

The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed langar and the distribution of prasad at religious places, revising its earlier lockdown guidelines.

On Monday, the Golden Temple had restarted its 'langar' and distributed 'prasad' among devotees, defying the Punjab government's guidelines.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too appeared to defend the practice, saying his government had 'never believed in interfering with the customs and practices of any religion'.

The CM said the decision was taken by the Union government, of which the SAD was an integral part.

The state government was constrained by the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he had said.

On Tuesday, an order issued by the Punjab’s Home Department said, “It has now been decided to allow community kitchens (langar) and serving of prasad at religious places, subject to the condition that physical distancing norms and all COVID hygiene precautions while preparing and distributing food shall be strictly followed.”

It also said the standard operating procedure of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for religious places should be meticulously complied with by managements of religious institutions. 

