Punjab polls: AAP releases sixth list of 8 candidates

With this, the total number of candidates announced by Punjab's main opposition party has reached 96

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 30 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 22:48 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released the sixth list of eight more candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

With this, the total number of candidates announced by Punjab's main opposition party has reached 96.

According to the latest list, Amarpal Singh will contest from Sri Hargobindpur and Jasbir Singh will fight from Amritsar West.

Jeevanjot Kaur will contest from Amritsar East seat. Currently, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is a legislator from Amritsar East.

Gurinder Singh will contest from Amloh, Narinderpal Singh from Fazilka, Preetpal Sharma from Gidderbaha, Sukhvir Singh from Maur and Mohammad Zamil-Ur-Rehman from Malerkotla, according to the AAP's list.

The Punjab Assembly has 117 seats and its term will end in March 2022. 

Aam Aadmi Party
Punjab
India News
Indian Politics

