Punjab tableau prominently depicts martyrs Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai

The very front of the tableau depicted the life size replica of the martyr Bhagat Singh raising his hand in protest against the British rule

  Jan 26 2022, 14:36 ist
All three were hanged to death together during the British rule. Credit: PTI Photo

Martyrs and independence movement was the theme of the poll-bound Punjab tableau during the Republic Day parade on Wednesday, which prominently featured Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh, both martyrs of freedom movement from the state.

The very front of the tableau depicted the life size replica of the martyr Bhagat Singh raising his hand in protest against the British rule accompanied by his companions Rajguru and Sukhdev.

In Pics | Republic Day 2022: Leaders unfurl national flag

All three were hanged to death together during the British rule.

The center part of the tableau depicted the scene of another Punjab based freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai protesting against the Simon commission and getting injured.

The tableau also featured the large size portrait of Udham Singh, who had avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by shooting Michael O'Dwyer.

While the tableau's rear portion showcased the "Jang-e-Azadi Memorial" of Kartarpur in Punjab. 

During the Republic Day parade states showcase their culture, contribution to the country and other key features through tableau. 

