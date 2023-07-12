Rahul to shift to late Sheila Dikshit's Delhi residence

Rahul Gandhi to shift to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's residence in Delhi

The three-BHK house into which Rahul Gandhi will move belongs to the family of Sheila Dikshit, who spent the last years of her life there.

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2023, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 18:42 ist
Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photos

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who vacated his official residence on April 22 following his disqualification as an MP in the 'Modi surname' remarks case, is all set to shift to a new address, party sources said.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi is likely to shift to the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister and veteran party leader Sheila Dikshit in the Nizamuddin East area of south Delhi.

The three-time Delhi Chief Minister's son Sandeep Diskhit, a former party MP, has already vacated the residence for Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi running 'mega mall of hatred', not 'mohabbat ki dukan': BJP leader Nadda

Gandhi has taken the property on rent for residing there.

Upon vacating his official residence at 12 Tughlak Lane in central Delhi, Rahul Gandhi had shifted with his mother and former party chief Sonia Gandhi at the 10 Janpath in April.

The three-BHK house into which Rahul Gandhi will move belongs to the family of Sheila Dikshit, who spent the last years of her life there.

Sheila Dikshit passed away on July 20, 2019.

She stayed in this house from 1991 to 1998 and again shifted to the same flat after September 2014 when she resigned as Kerala Governor.

