Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters Himachal

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters Himachal Pradesh

Braving the cold weather, hundreds of Congress workers welcomed the yatra at the Manser toll plaza near Indora

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jan 18 2023, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 11:42 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and others during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kangra district. Credit: PTI Photo

The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning with the senior Congress leader targeting the BJP-RSS combine and accusing it of spreading hatred, violence and fear in the country.

"All the policies of the Union government – demonetisation, GST and anti-farm laws – were aimed at benefiting three-four multi-millionaires," Gandhi said, addressing people gathered to participate in the march and welcome him to Himachal Pradesh.

"Welfare of farmers, the youth and workers was not in the agenda," he added.

Braving the cold weather, hundreds of Congress workers, along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state party chief Pratibha Singh, state ministers and party MLAs, welcomed the yatra at the Manser toll plaza near Indora.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Himachal Pradesh

What's Brewing

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

China lets Marvel movies back in

China lets Marvel movies back in

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

B'luru’s first evening post office gives out cafe vibe

B'luru’s first evening post office gives out cafe vibe

 