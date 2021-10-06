UP violence: Rahul, Priyanka meet kin of farmer killed

Rahul, Priyanka, other Congress leaders meet kin of farmer killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The Congress leaders drove to the Chaukhada farm residence of deceased Lovepreet Singh, spoke to the bereaved family members

PTI
PTI, Lakhimpur Kheri,
  • Oct 06 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 22:45 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party leader KC Venugopal, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at Lucknow airport, UP, to meet families of farmers who lost their lives in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Credit: PTI Photo

A Congress delegation of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived in Palia tehsil of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and met the family members of one of the four farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Congress leaders drove to the Chaukhada farm residence of deceased Lovepreet Singh, spoke to the bereaved family members and conveyed their deepest condolences to them, party sources said.

Also Read | Only TMC delegation could meet families of Lakhimpur victims: Mamata Banerjee

Besides Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and Deepender Singh Hooda were part of the delegation that met the bereaved family.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was detained at the PAC guest house in Sitapur since Monday morning, was adamant on meeting the families of the farmers killed in Sunday's violence and had asserted that she would proceed to Lakhimpur as soon as she was released.

She was released from detention in the afternoon.

The Congress delegation is scheduled to visit the house of local journalist Raman Kashyap in Nighasan and the kin of farmer Nakshatra Singh at Dhaurhara in Lakhimpur, who were also killed in the violence, the sources added. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Lakhimpur
Uttar Pradesh
farmers
Bhupesh Baghel
Charanjit Singh Channi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist

The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better

Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan

Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?

Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?

 