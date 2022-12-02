Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra to spend more time in UP

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra to spend more time in UP

Around 10,000 Rajya Yatris are expected to participate in the UP leg of the yatra

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 02 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 15:24 ist
A contingent of UP Congress leaders is accompanying Rahul Gandhi on his nearly 3,570 km yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) of the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi will now spend more time in Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra that is expected to reach Uttar Pradesh in the first week of January, will now pass through Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur before moving into Haryana.

"The yatra may have a break in the New Year and enter the state only in the first week of January. Congress general secretary (in-charge UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is likely to accompany her brother in UP as well in the coming weeks," a party functionary said.

According to Congress zonal president Anil Yadav, around 10,000 Rajya Yatris will participate in the UP leg of the yatra.

Earlier, the BJY was scheduled to spend two days in Bulandshahr before moving out.

A contingent of UP Congress leaders is accompanying Rahul Gandhi on his nearly 3,570 km yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The yatra began in Kanyakumari on September 7.

"We are holding meetings regularly to work out and propose a new route for the yatra. We hope the route for Uttar Pradesh will be approved in the coming days," a senior party leader said.

The Congress leaders want to invite some prominent farmer leaders to join Rahul Gandhi during the yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the schedule of Rahul Gandhi's Yatra in Uttar Pradesh was only for two days and was to travel to Bulandshahr before entering Haryana.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress
Indian Politics
Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

US company turns air pollution into fuel

US company turns air pollution into fuel

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

 