Railway station modelled on Ram Mandir coming up at Ayodhya

As the preparation for foundation laying ceremony for Ram Temple at Ayodhya scheduled on August 5 is on a full swing, the Indian Railways is working on building a new station modelled on the Ram Temple at the temple town.

The design of the railway station temple has domes, long "shikhara" and towering pillars.

The government approved the building of a modern railway station in 2017-18 at an existing station at a cost of Rs 80 crore. But the government enhanced budget to Rs 104 crore for the project after adding more facilities, which will be completed in two phases.

The first phase of work of the new Ayodhya Station has started and it is expected to complete in June 2021. The second phase is expected to complete in 2023-24. Once completed, the station will have a built-up area of 1,000,00 sq feet.

"For crores of devotees visiting the Ram temple, Railways is redeveloping the Ayodhya station under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

RITES, an organisation under the Railway Ministry, is undertaking modernisation works. Once complete, the station will have state-of-the-art facilities for passengers travelling to the birthplace of Lord Ram, Northern Railway General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary said.

Existing facilities including ticket counters, waiting room, restrooms with the air-conditioned facility, both male and female dormitories will be expanded.

Additional footbridge, food plaza, shops, toilets, are being planned by the Railways. Apart from this, the tourist centre, taxi booth, Shishu Vihar will be other facilities coming up at the station.