Rajasthan CM holds meeting to review arrangements for Cyclone Biparjoy

Gehlot instructed all district collectors and related departments to operate 24-hour cyclone and flood control rooms in Rajasthan.

  • Jun 15 2023, 03:05 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with officials on Wednesday night to review the arrangements made to deal with the impact of very severe cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall on the coast of neighbouring Gujarat on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on June 16 and 17 under the influence of the cyclone. Strong winds with a speed of 60 to 70 km per hour are expected in the adjoining areas of Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore and Jodhpur on June 16 and in Jodhpur, Udaipur and Ajmer the next day.

"The chief minister directed all departments concerned to be ready for rescue and relief operations," a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Gehlot said that the district administration should be prepared for the rescue and relief of the common people and instructed all district collectors and related departments to operate 24-hour cyclone and flood control rooms.

"Instructions have been issued to deploy eight companies of SDRF in Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner and one company of NDRF in Kishangarh and Ajmer," the release said.

The meteorological centre in Jaipur has issued warnings of extremely heavy rains in Barmer and Jalore, very heavy rains in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali and Sirohi and heavy rains in Bikaner, Udaipur and Rajsamand on June 16.

On June 17, heavy rains are expected in Barmer, Jalore, Pali, Jodhpur and Nagaur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Churu, Sikar, Jaipur, Tonk, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur and Banswara.

