Rajasthan: Denied money for alcohol, son kills mother

Rajasthan: Denied money for alcohol, son beats mother to death

The accused allegedly kicked and punched his mother, killing her on spot.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 04 2023, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 23:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son in Rajasthan's Alwar district for refusing to give him money to buy alcohol.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Bansur area, they added.

On being refused money to buy liquor, Rohit, aged around 20 years, allegedly kicked and punched his mother Chameli Devi, killing her on the spot, SHO Hemraj Saradhana said.

Also Read | Mentally unsound man kills wife, three daughters in Chhattisgarh

A case has been registered against the accused by his brother Prithvi, the SHO said.

Devi's body was handed over to her family members after the post-mortem on Friday, the SHO said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Crime
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why can't a strong woman be romantic also: Shabana Azmi

Why can't a strong woman be romantic also: Shabana Azmi

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?

How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?

Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again

Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again

 