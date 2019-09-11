Rajasthan man gets himself killed for insurance payout

A man in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district got himself murdered so that his family members could claim the Rs 50 lakh insurance he had bought and spend the rest of their life in comfort.

Balbir Kharol, 38, a money-lender, took the bizarre decision not because he was debt-ridden, but because he failed to recover money from people who had taken loans from him.

Two men, Rajvir Singh and Sunil Yadav, were arrested on Monday for killing Kharol.

Surprisingly, police found that no proof which could have suggested that Kharol got himself killed.

The police said the accused were arrested on the basis of Kharol’s call details and CCTV footage.

Superintendent of Police Harendra Mahawar on Tuesday said the money-lender was initially considering to orchestrate his own death in an accident but was “doubtful he might survive”. “This is very unusual, but this is what the murder accused have revealed,” the SP said.

Kharol had lent nearly Rs 20 lakh to different people but was unable to recover the amount.

“For the last six months, he did not receive any payment,” Mahawar said.

"Frustrated, the money-lender planned his own murder," the SP said.

“Kharol had bought the insurance policy from a private bank a month ago and paid the first premium. He hired Singh and Yadav and promised to pay them Rs 80,000 for executing the murder,” the officer said.

As per the plan, on September 2, Kharol made an advance payment of Rs 10,000 to the two men and went with them to an isolated place, where he told the two that he had kept the rest of the amount in his pocket.

Mahawar said, “Yadav tied Kharol’s hands and legs with a rope and later Singh strangled him.”