Rajasthan Police free to act against Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar: Haryana CM Khattar on Nuh violence

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday sought four more companies of central forces in the wake of communal clashes in the state and said one battalion of the IRB will also be deployed in Nuh.
He further said that Rajasthan Police is free to act against Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar, and the Haryana govt will extend all possible help.
Also read | Nuh clashes: SC tells central, state govts to ensure there's no hate speech, violence during VHP's protest marches
Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana, 14 of them in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad, he told a press conference.
The Chief Minister asserted that those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared.
Six people have died so far in the violence, Khattar said and added that 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained since Monday's clashes in Nuh.
