RS adjourned amid Opposition uproar over Manipur issue

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition uproar over Manipur issue

Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge said he has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue since morning but has not been allowed one.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 15:23 ist
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the House on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament,

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid the opposition's demand for a discussion over the Manipur issue.

When the Upper House of Parliament, which was also adjourned in the morning session, resumed, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked for listed papers to be laid.

Opposition members started raising slogans when Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur moved to introduce the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to further amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge said he has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue since morning but has not been allowed one.

Dhankhar asked opposition members to maintain decorum. But continuous sloganeering, forced him to adjourn the House for the day.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rajya Sabha
Jagdeep Dhankhar

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

Homestays draws tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Homestays draws tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways

Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways

BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video

BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video

Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video

Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

 