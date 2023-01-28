Ramcharitmanas row: Ayodhya seer announces 'bounty of Rs 500' on SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya

Ramcharitmanas row: Seer puts ₹500 bounty on SP leader

Swami Prasad Maurya kicked up a controversy recently by alleging that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas 'insult' a large section of society on the basis of caste

PTI
PTI, Ayodhya,
  • Jan 28 2023, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 21:18 ist
Swami Prasad Maurya. Credit: PTI Photo

 An Ayodhya seer on Saturday announced "a bounty of Rs 500" on senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya for allegedly disrespecting the Ramcharitmanas.

Tapasvi Chhavni Temple chief priest Mahant Paramhans Das told PTI, "I will give a reward of Rs 500 to the person who will behead Maurya who had recently shown disrespect to Ramcharitmanas."

Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh, kicked up a controversy recently by alleging that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas "insult" a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be "banned".

Check out DH's latest videos

Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Samajwadi Party

