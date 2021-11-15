Ready to impose full lockdown: Delhi to SC on pollution

Ready to impose complete lockdown to fight pollution: Delhi to Supreme Court

It further suggested the court that it would be meaningful if lockdown is implemented across the NCR areas in neighboring states

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 15 2021, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 11:07 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is ready to impose complete lockdown in the national capital to fight air pollution.

It further suggested the court that it would be meaningful if lockdown is implemented across the NCR areas in neighboring states. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
India News
Supreme Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando

Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando

Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is

Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is

DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Our own laureate, R K Narayan

Our own laureate, R K Narayan

 