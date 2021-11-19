Regressive step: Anil Ghanwat on farm laws repeal

Regressive step: Anil Ghanwat on decision to repeal farm laws

Ghanwat added that the BJP just wants to win elections and nothing else

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 19 2021, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 12:37 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Supreme Court-appointed farm panel member Anil Ghanwat on Friday described as regressive the Central government’s decision to repeal the three farm laws which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

“This is the most regressive step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he chose politics over farmers' betterment,” Ghanwat told PTI.

Also Read | Ahead of Assembly polls, Centre blinks for second time as it scraps farm laws

“Our panel had submitted several corrections and solutions over the three farm laws, but instead of using it to solve the impasse, Modi and BJP chose to backtrack. They just want to win elections and nothing else,” he said.

Addressing the nation on Friday morning on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts". 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Farm Bills
Farmers Protest
Narendra Modi
BJP
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana

'Oldest' jewellery in history unveiled in Morocco

'Oldest' jewellery in history unveiled in Morocco

France bans wild animals in circuses

France bans wild animals in circuses

 