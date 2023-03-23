Free those arrested over posters against Modi: Kejriwal

Release those arrested for pasting posters against PM Modi: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said he has 'no objections' about the posters that were put up against him

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2023, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 18:31 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday lashed out at the Centre, saying corruption cases have been "closed" against those leaders who switched over to the BJP.

Addressing a public meet at the Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal, who is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, said he has "no objections" about the posters that were put up against him and that those behind it "should not be arrested".

Also Read | G-8 governance platform, not for LS poll alliance: Kejriwal

"Why is the prime minister so scared? I saw that posters were put up against me and I don't have any problem about that. There won't be any FIR or arrest. Some people are taking the country towards dictatorship. Together we have to save the country's Constitution and democracy, we have to save the country," he said.

The chief minister urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release those who were arrested in connection with the poster that read "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao".

Sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AAP kickstarted a 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' (Remove Modi, Save the Nation) campaign from the Jantar Mantar here on Thursday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
India News
AAP
BJP
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

 