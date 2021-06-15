Restaurants, gyms in Punjab to reopen with 50% capacity

Restaurants, cinema halls, gyms in Punjab to reopen with 50% capacity

According to an official statement, 50 people are allowed at weddings and cremations

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 15 2021, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 20:29 ist
Gym-goers exercise after indoor gyms reopen as restrictions imposed against the spread of the Covid-19 are eased, in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo

As the Covid-19 positivity rate dropped to two per cent in Punjab, the state government on Tuesday eased restrictions, allowing restaurants, cinema halls and gyms to operate at 50 per cent capacity beginning Wednesday.

According to an official statement, 50 people are allowed at weddings and cremations. Earlier, 20 persons were allowed for such gatherings.

Under the fresh guidelines, which will remain in effect till June 25, daily night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew will be imposed from 8 pm on Saturday up to 5 am on Monday across the state, the statement said.

Earlier, the night curfew was from 7 pm to 6 am.

Chairing a virtual Covid-19 review meeting, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered the reopening of all restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets, cinema halls, gyms at a maximum 50 per cent capacity, subject to all their employees having received at least one dose of vaccination.

Air-conditioned buses can also ply with 50 per cent occupation.

Bars, pubs and 'ahatas' (tavern) shall, however, continue to remain closed, the statement said.

All educational institutions will also continue to be closed.

District authorities have been asked to determine opening timings of non-essential shops on the basis of the local situation while ensuring that crowds are avoided.

The authorities shall also continue to ensure strict implementation of all the extant directives of the government on Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, the chief minister added.

On Monday, Punjab had recorded 629 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 5,88,525. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Punjab
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

 