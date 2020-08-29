Returning home to Delhi, woman raped on a private bus

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • Aug 29 2020, 23:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 23:49 ist
Image Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A Delhi-based woman was allegedly raped while returning home on a private bus on the Yamuna Expressway on Saturday, police said.

The woman faced the ordeal after a crew member inside the bus assaulted her, the police said, while adding that the vehicle was coming from Lucknow.

“She called the 112 helpline on Saturday morning when the bus reached Mant toll plaza in Mathura and informed us about the rape by the bus cleaner," police further said.

The woman and the accused cleaner Ravi were instructed to get down after which the bus was checked, police stated, after which it left for Delhi. Later, the woman underwent a medical examination.

Afterwards, she was escorted back to her home in Rohini, Delhi under police supervision, while the accused Ravi, a resident of Bahraich district, has been sent to judicial custody, the police added.

Uttar Pradesh
Delhi
rape
mathura

