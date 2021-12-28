Road accident deaths three times more than militancy in Jammu and Kashmir

Traffic accidents claimed over 700 lives in 2021 in Jammu & Kashmir, a figure which is more than three times than those killed due to militancy.

A total of 5,036 road accidents occurred in the Union Territory between January 1-November 30 this year, in which 713 people died and 6,447 were injured, Traffic department data shows. While 3,278 accidents took place in the Jammu region, in which 521 persons were killed and 4,241 injured, in Kashmir, 1,758 accidents took place in which 192 persons were killed and 2,206 injured.

The figures reveal that last year 728 people were killed and 5,894 were injured in road accidents in J&K while the number was 996 deaths and 7,532 injured in 2019. In 2018, 984 people had died in road accidents and 7,845 were injured while the number was 926 deaths and 7,419 injured in 2017.

The figures also reveal that nearly 10,000 people died in J&K due to road accidents and nearly 87000 were injured in the last 10-years. As per the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, J&K ranks second across India in the tally of 10000 vehicles with an average of 900 deaths every year.

By contrast, like previous years also, the number of deaths in Kashmir due to militancy is much less in 2021 than road accidents. According to official figures, 220 people including 40 civilians, 35 security forces personnel and 145 militants were killed in militancy-related incidents in Kashmir in the first 11 months of this year.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Manzoor Ahmad Mir, blamed reckless driving and violation of traffic rules as the main reason for the rising accidents and deaths.

“People resort to rash driving and often resort to violation of traffic rules which ultimately result in accidents which at times turn fatal,” he said.

“Jumping of signals is one of the biggest reasons responsible for accidents.”

