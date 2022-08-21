Roaming freely, tell me where to come: Sisodia on Look Out Circular

Reacting to the look out notice issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia retorted with, "Tell me where to come."

"All your raids have been failed. Nothing has been found. Misappropriation of even a single penny was not found. Now you have issued a look out notice that Manish Sisodia is not available. What is this gimmick, Modi ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where to come? I can't find you?, Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?

मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूँ, बताइए कहाँ आना है? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

The latest CBI action against an Opposition politician has triggered a war of words between the BJP and the AAP with Congress also targeting the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Soon after Sisodia's latest tweet, Kejriwal jumped to his defence by tweeting, "at a time when the common man is battling inflation and crores of youths are unemployed, the central government along with all state governments should fight unemployment and inflation. Instead, they are fighting with the entire country. Every morning they wake up and start the game of CBI-ED. How will the country progress like this."

ऐसे समय जब आम इंसान महंगाई से जूझ रहा है, करोड़ों की संख्या में युवा बेरोज़गार हैं, केंद्र सरकार को सभी राज्य सरकारों के साथ मिलकर बेरोज़गारी और महंगाई से लड़ना चाहिए।उसकी बजाय ये पूरे देश से लड़ रहे हैं। रोज़ सुबह उठकर CBI ED का खेल शुरू कर देते हैं। ऐसे देश कैसे तरक़्क़ी करेगा? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2022

Earlier in the morning, the CBI issued look out circular (LOC) against 13 accused including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia is among the 13 people named as accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

The CBI has made Sisodia as accused number one in its FIR. The CBI's FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore.