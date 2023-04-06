Row over deity picture on UP DM's son's birthday cake

The pictures of the cake in question -- which was cut during the birthday celebration on April 1 -- have gone viral on social media

IANS
IANS, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Apr 06 2023, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 15:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kanpur Dehat district magistrate Neha Jain is in the midst of another controversy -- this time for her son's birthday cake.

According to reports, Jain's son's birthday cake had a picture of a deity and a trident.

The pictures of the cake in question -- which was cut during the birthday celebration on April 1 -- have gone viral on social media platforms over the last two days, with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal staging a protest for 'hurting religious sentiments'.

The district magistrate has issued a statement saying that the image on the cake was of a super hero from the film 'Brahmastra' who embodies the victory of good over evil.

"Its use was not intended to hurt anyone's sentiment but if someone felt that way, I extend an apology," she added.

However, the statement did not have the desired impact as the controversy continues to gather steam.

VHP Gauraksha chief Aditya Shukla and state government employees' joint council's district convener Amit Pandey have alleged that the district magistrate called them to her residence to talk about the incident and then their mobiles phones were forcibly taken away.

The two leaders added that they were made to sit for seven hours and their mobile phones were returned the following day.

Reacting to the episode, VHP Gauraksha chief said that it was an insult to our culture and heritage.

Meanwhile, Amit Pandey said that he has submitted a complaint to Superintendent of Polic Kanpur Dehat about the incident.

On the other hand, the district magistrate has said that sharing photos of her personal life is a breach of privacy.

"I have written to the Kanpur Dehat SP requesting an investigation into how the pictures were leaked. A probe should reveal who were the people behind it," she said.

Kanpur Dehat SP B.B.T.G.S. Murthy said that the police are looking into both the complaints.

It may be recalled that the district magistrate had landed in controversy when two women died during an anti-encroachment drive in February and a video clip of Jain dancing at a function went viral at the same time.

