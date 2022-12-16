RPG attack: Six including two juveniles held

RPG attack: Six including two juveniles held

The RPG was fired at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran on December 9, the second such attack in the state in the last seven months

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  Dec 16 2022, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 16:41 ist

The Punjab Police on Friday arrested four people and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the recent rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at a police station in Tarn Taran district here.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Gurlal Singh Gahla, Gurlal Singh alias Lali, Joban Preet Singh and two juveniles, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The RPG was fired at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran on December 9, the second such attack in the state in the last seven months.

Addressing the media here, the DGP said investigations revealed that the mastermind behind the incident was Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa.

He said Landa got the attack executed through two Europe-based handlers -- Satbir Singh Satta and Gurdev Singh Jaisel.

They operated through one Ajmeet Singh who was lodged in Goindwal Sahib jail, the DGP said.

A Soviet-era-made single-use 70 mm calibre RPG-26 was used in the crime which was sourced from across the border, Yadav said.

"This is the major success of the Punjab police," the DGP said. 

