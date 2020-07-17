Sachin Pilot's comments on Vasundhara Raje's bungalow proof of his frustration: BJP MLAs

Sachin Pilot's statement about Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot being busy helping former chief minister Vasundhara Raje keep her official bungalow instead of fulfilling promises made in the election manifesto reflects his frustration, two BJP MLAs said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Kailash Maghwal and Pratap Singhvi highlighted that Raje had served as the chief minister of the state twice, was a five-time legislator and also the leader of the opposition.

Pilot, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister had in an interview said that Gehlot was busy ensuring that Raje does not have to vacate her government bungalow.

"The bungalow is allotted to Vasundhara Raje as she is a senior MLA. Bungalows are allotted to senior MLAs from time to time," the legislators said in the statement.

"It is a reality that Sachin Pilot is hurt as Vasundhara Raje defeated his mother Rama Pilot in the 2003 Assembly election," they added.

As far as mines lease allotment is concerned, Pilot should know that allotment related probe was handed over to Lokayukta after complaints were lodged, they said.

The MLAs advised Pilot to avoid giving irresponsible statements out of frustration caused by his ongoing struggle with Gehlot and the Congress party.