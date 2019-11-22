Samples from 8 places in BIS report found fit: DJB

The Delhi Jal Board on Friday said that water samples from eight out of nine places in Delhi that figured in a BIS report have been found fit for drinking during a second analysis.

The Centre and the city government have been trading allegations since Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan released a Bureau of India Standards report on November 16 which said water samples collected from 11 places in the city failed quality tests on 19 parameters.

"Drinking water samples could not be collected from two places, including the official residence of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, while one sample failed tests on one parameter -- had less than required chlorine content," DJB Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said at a press conference.

Giving out details, Mohaniya said the sample from the house of one Geeta Devi in Janta Vihar was found "unfit for drinking" as it had less-than-required chlorine content.

Three laboratories tested the samples on 31 parameters, he said.

"Even the sample taken from Paswan's office in Krishi Bhawan has been found fit for drinking," the DJB VC said.

He said he didn't know why a specimen could not be collected from Paswan's official residence - 12, Janpath.

"The house of one Vinod Kumar in Sonia Vihar is locked for the last three months. We have not been able to reach him on the phone. It is also not known if BIS officials collected a sample from his residence," Mohaniya said.

He said the Delhi government will start collecting samples from the entire city on Saturday.

Public notices will be issued informing people and the media of the places from where samples will be collected on a particular day.

"The media can come and cover the entire process. We will ensure complete transparency. After a sample is collected, it takes 48 hours for the results to come out. We will share them with the media and the public," he said.

Asked if BIS officials will be part of the process, he said they have "lost their credibility but they can come if they wish to".

Mohaniya also said Water Quality India Association (WQIA), a body of RO companies, had approached the Supreme Court against the May 2019 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that banned the use of reverse osmosis systems where drinking water supply had total dissolved solids (TDS) less than 500 mg per liter.

"WQIA presented this BIS report before the apex court," he said.