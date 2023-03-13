SC for putting on hold CBI probe into BRS MLAs poaching case

The Supreme Court on Monday said the CBI should put on hold its probe into alleged criminal conspiracy behind attempt to poach BRS MLAs allegedly by the BJP.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh orally told the CBI not to proceed with the matter.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the Telangana police, said they have yet not handed over the case materials to the central agency.

The court ordered for posting the matter in July.

Telangana police approached the Supreme Court against the High Court's February 6 order, which upheld the direction for CBI probe into the matter.

The plea by the state government contended the High Court has failed to consider that the CBI directly works under the Central Government and is under the control of the office of the Prime Minister and the Home Ministry.

"The BJP is in power in the central government and the allegations in the FIR are squarely and directly against the said party adopting illegal and criminal steps and methods to destabilise the Telangana government, the High Court therefore could not have entrusted the investigation to CBI in any case," it claimed.

The state government also claimed the judgment of the High Court raised "very serious and fundamental questions on the question of Democracy, Rule of Law and efforts to stop bribery of MLAs, who are public servants, to destabilise duly elected government."

In a setback to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the BRS MLAs alleged poaching case, the division bench of the Telangana High Court had on February 6 upheld the earlier order of a single judge on December 26, 2022 transferring the case to CBI.

The state government alleged the involvement of some top BJP leaders to poach its four MLAs, in order “to topple his government.”

According to the FIR by the state police, MLA Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused had on October 26, 2022 offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the BRS.

The state government had on November 9, 2022 formed an SIT, comprising state police officers to investigate the matter.

The High Court has "unnecessarily" concluded that release of the CD by the Chief Minister on November 3, 2022 amounted to interference with the investigation, the state government claimed.