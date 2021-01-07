BSP MLAs merger row: SC notice to Rajasthan Speaker

SC issues notice to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker on pleas against merger of BSP MLAs with Congress

The merger was a boost to Ashok Gehlot-led state government

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 07 2021, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 13:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Supreme Court Thursday sought responses from Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and others on two separate pleas against the merger of all six BSP MLAs into the ruling Congress legislature party in the state.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar have filed separate appeals against an order of the Rajasthan High Court which asked the Speaker to decide within three months a disqualification petition against all the six BSP MLAs 'merging' with the ruling Congress party.

A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and K M Joseph, in the proceedings conducted through video conferencing,  also issued notices to the Assembly secretary and all the six MLAs who defected and merged with the Congress.

The merger was a boost to Ashok Gehlot-led state government as the tally of the Congress increased to over 100 in the house of 200 MLAs. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
BSP
Rajasthan
Congress
BJP
Ashok Gehlot

What's Brewing

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Karnataka elderly among worst victims of ill-treatment

Karnataka elderly among worst victims of ill-treatment

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

 