Schools in 4 Haryana cities to be shut till November 17

Schools in 4 Haryana cities to be shut till November 17 as pollution chokes Delhi-NCR

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 15 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 15:15 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Haryana government on Monday ordered the closing of all schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar till November 17, 2021, in wake of pollution situation in Delhi-NCR.

