Security agencies alert UP Police about terror attack threat against Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Police has been alerted against a possible terror attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gorakhnath Temple here by assailants posing as journalists, officials said.

Acting on the alert issued about two months ago, the local police is in the process of making new identity cards of media persons with their photographs.

The Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) said they were tipped about this threat by "security agencies".

"Through our officials, we got oral information that security agencies have issued an alert regarding attack on the chief minister. CM Yogi Adityanath is not under threat from any journalist, but unwanted elements in the guise of journalists," Circle Officer (LIU) Jagdish Singh said.

"So we took the list of journalists who cover chief minister's programs and are making identity cards with their photos. Many such identity cards have already been distributed among the media persons," he said.

ADG Gorakhpur zone Dawa Sherpa said steps are being taken to strengthen the overall security arrangement.

"CM Yogi is a personality who comes under severe security threat. Apart from being the chief minister, he is also the chief of a very important Matth--Gorakhnath Matth," he said.

"Adityanath frequently comes to Gorakhpur as it is his home constituency and the security arrangements are not for a particular visit, but strengthening the overall security network," Sherpa added.