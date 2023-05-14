Security forces fired at by militants in J&K's Anantnag; combat under way

An encounter broke out Sunday between the militants and security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The security forces had launched a search and cordon operation in Andan in Sangam area of the district following information about presence of militants there, a police officer said.
The operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.
According to the police, there were no reports of any casualties so far on either side and the combat was still underway.
