Send live location through WhatsApp daily to mark attendance: Delhi govt to WCD dist officers

The Department of Women and Child Development of the Delhi government has directed its district officers to share their live location through WhatsApp daily to mark their attendance.

The department, headed by Cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, has warned of action against officers failing to comply with the order issued last month.

The move comes after it was observed that some district officers were sending the status of their live location through text only and also, they were not sharing the location of their field visits.

"District officers were directed to send their daily attendance, in morning and evening through live location via WhatsApp in a group created specifically for this purpose since October 5...," the DWCD said in a letter to all district officers.

According to the department, the status of live location sent by various district officers have been analysed.

"Hence, all district officers are directed to post their daily arrival and departure attendance through live location as well as field visit location, failing which it would be assumed that the officer is not attending to his or her duty, and further action would be initiated against the erring officers as per rules," it stated.