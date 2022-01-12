Cold grips Rajasthan; Fatehpur at 2.5 degree Celsius

Severe cold conditions in Rajasthan; Fatehpur freezes at 2.5 degrees Celsius

The state capital Jaipur and Pilani recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jan 12 2022, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 12:39 ist

Severe cold conditions gripped parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday, with Fatehpur in Sikar recorded as the coldest place in the state after recording a minimum of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Weather officials said night temperatures dipped at several places in the state.

“Fatehpur in Sikar was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum of 2.5 degrees Celsius followed by Churu where the night temperature was 3.4 degrees Celsius Tuesday night,” they said.

According to the MeT department, the night temperature was 3.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 4.1 degrees in Bhilwara, 4.6 degrees in Chittorgarh and Anta (Baran), 5.1 degrees in Nagaur, 5.5 degrees in Sikar, Vanasthali (Tonk) and Alwar, 5.8 degrees in Dabok, and 5.9 degrees Celsius in Tonk.

The state capital Jaipur and Pilani recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius.

The MeT added that the cold conditions will remain unchanged during the next 24 hours.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajasthan
cold
Climate Change
India News
Fatehpur

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

 