SC refuses to entertain plea related to POSH cases

Sexual harassment at workplace cases: Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to protect complainants, witnesses

The top court said the petitioner should give specific examples to support her case.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 16:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to protect complainants and witnesses in sexual harassment at workplace cases from victimisation or retaliation by accused persons or organisations involved.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha noted that the top court had in 2020 refused to interfere with a similar prayer.

 "This court, by its order dated January 6, 2020, had not interfered with the Delhi High Court dismissing a PIL for the same prayer. The petitioner stated that she made a representation to authorities with a reminder. We leave it open to the petitioner to approach the authorities with a representation so that a decision can be taken if the grievance needs to be looked into. Let the grievance be looked at an appropriate level," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by legal professional Sunita Thawani seeking directions for protection of witnesses and complainants in cases of sexual harassment at the workplace.

