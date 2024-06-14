Home
India's exports up 9% to $38.13 billion in May

Imports too increased by 7.7% to $61.91 billion, from $57.48 billion in May 2023.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 09:49 IST
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 09:49 IST

New Delhi: India's merchandise exports in May 2024 rose by 9 per cent to $38.13 billion, from $34.95 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Friday.

Imports too increased by 7.7 per cent to $61.91 billion, from $57.48 billion in May 2023.

Trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month under review stood at $23.78 billion.

Briefing media on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said May has been an excellent month in terms of exports and "I hope that this trend will continue".

In April 2024, outbound shipments rose by one per cent to $35 billion.

Exports during April-May this fiscal rose by 5.1 per cent to $73.12 billion and imports rose by 8.89 per cent to $116 billion during April-May 2024-25.

Published 14 June 2024, 09:49 IST
