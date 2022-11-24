Jama Masjid withdraws order restricting entry of girls

Shahi Imam agrees to withdraw order restricting entry of girls in Jama Masjid after L-G's request

Imam Bukhari agreed to revoke the order, on the condition that visitors respect and maintain the sanctity of the mosque

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2022, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 18:37 ist
The issue led to an outrage in some quarters as women rights activists termed the mosque's decision regressive and unacceptable. Credit: AFP Photo

Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam has agreed to withdraw the order restricting entry of girls in the mosque, after Delhi L-G V K Saxena spoke to him and requested him to take back the decree, Raj Niwas sources said on Thursday.

They added that Imam Bukhari agreed to revoke the order, on the condition that visitors respect and maintain the sanctity of the mosque.

The administration of Delhi's famed Jama Masjid had put up notices outside the main gates banning the entry of 'girls', whether alone or in groups. As controversy escalated, the mosque's Shahi Imam on Thursday said the order is not applicable to those coming to offer prayers.

The issue led to an outrage in some quarters as women rights activists termed the mosque's decision regressive and unacceptable.

The notices, which have no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates, sources in the administration said. However, it has come to attention only now.

"Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl, or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid)," read the notice by the administration of the 17th century Mughal-era monument that attracts thousands of devout as well as tourists.

