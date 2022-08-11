Shops, vehicles washed away in cloudburst in Kullu

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday washed away ten shops and three vehicles, the state disaster management department said.

No casualties have been reported in the cloudburst at Deuthi gram panchayat in Anni tehsil at around 7:30 am, the department said.

An old bus stand and panchayat building at Deuthi are also facing the risk of being washed away.

Revenue department officials have reached the spot to assess the situation, the department said.

Meanwhile in Mandi district, the Mandi-Kullu national highway has been blocked after a landslide on Thursday morning, the department said.

The Mandi District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at 7 mile near Pandoh due to which national highway-21 has been completely blocked for traffic.

The traffic has been diverted through Kataula.