Shops, vehicles washed away in cloudburst in Kullu

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday washed away ten shops and three vehicles, the state disaster management department said.
No casualties have been reported in the cloudburst at Deuthi gram panchayat in Anni tehsil at around 7:30 am, the department said.
Also Read | 1 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba; some houses vacated
An old bus stand and panchayat building at Deuthi are also facing the risk of being washed away.
Revenue department officials have reached the spot to assess the situation, the department said.
Meanwhile in Mandi district, the Mandi-Kullu national highway has been blocked after a landslide on Thursday morning, the department said.
The Mandi District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at 7 mile near Pandoh due to which national highway-21 has been completely blocked for traffic.
The traffic has been diverted through Kataula.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated
Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan
Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British
Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug
Dasara jumbos get rousing welcome at Mysuru palace
Pics | Famous celebrities and their well-known siblings