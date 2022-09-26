'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in Uttar Pradesh turned away for not showing proof

Videos of the incident went viral showing irked guests leaving the venue for not showing Aadhaar at the feast

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 26 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 16:08 ist

"Show your Aadhaar card, or else you will not get food" -- This is what guests from the groom's side were told by the bride's parents at a wedding in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

Videos of the incident that went viral on social media showed irked guests leaving the venue after being asked to show Aadhaar card in order to eat the food. Reportedly, the bizarre diktat was issued by the bride's side as more number of guests turned up for the event than expected.

Also read: Tamil Nadu bride calls lover to stop her wedding

"There was a large crowd and food started disappearing from the table within seconds. This left the wedding hosts worried," The Times of India quoted a guest as saying.

However, this did not cause any difference between the two families as the groom's side also agreed to go ahead with the "Aadhaar for food" norm after the bride's parents spoke to them about the shortage of food.

"There were two weddings at the same venue. It seemed that the 'baraatis' (guests from the groom's side) of the other wedding also tried to sneak into this food court. It was natural for the bride's family to get worried," Mohammed Shahil from the groom's side told the publication.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

wedding
Aadhaar
Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Outer Ring Road cycling lanes gone forever?

DH Radio | Outer Ring Road cycling lanes gone forever?

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

B'luru: Digitised inscriptions find 11th-century temple

B'luru: Digitised inscriptions find 11th-century temple

DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

 