'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in Uttar Pradesh turned away for not showing proof

"Show your Aadhaar card, or else you will not get food" -- This is what guests from the groom's side were told by the bride's parents at a wedding in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

Videos of the incident that went viral on social media showed irked guests leaving the venue after being asked to show Aadhaar card in order to eat the food. Reportedly, the bizarre diktat was issued by the bride's side as more number of guests turned up for the event than expected.

Also read: Tamil Nadu bride calls lover to stop her wedding

"There was a large crowd and food started disappearing from the table within seconds. This left the wedding hosts worried," The Times of India quoted a guest as saying.

In a seemingly bizarre incident, guests at a #wedding in Uttar Pradesh's #Amroha district were asked to show their #Aadhaar cards before they were allowed to pick up dinner plates. The incident took place in Hasanpur where two sisters were getting married at the same venue. pic.twitter.com/9IfenucXUH — IANS (@ians_india) September 25, 2022

However, this did not cause any difference between the two families as the groom's side also agreed to go ahead with the "Aadhaar for food" norm after the bride's parents spoke to them about the shortage of food.

"There were two weddings at the same venue. It seemed that the 'baraatis' (guests from the groom's side) of the other wedding also tried to sneak into this food court. It was natural for the bride's family to get worried," Mohammed Shahil from the groom's side told the publication.