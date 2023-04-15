Court reserves order on framing charges against Aftab

Shraddha Walkar case: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aftab Poonawala

Meanwhile, Walkar's father has moved an application in the court seeking the release of her remains to perform the last rites

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2023, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 17:49 ist
File photo of Aftab Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. credit: PTI

 A local court on Saturday reserved its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has posted the matter to April 29.

The arguments on the charges were completed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Walkar's father has moved an application in the court seeking the release of her remains to perform the last rites.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said the Delhi Police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.

Aftab Poonawala
Mehrauli murder case
India News
New Delhi
Delhi Police

