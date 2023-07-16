Shut due to flooding, Delhi's Chandrawal water treatment plant back at work

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Chandrawal Water treatment plant – one of the three shut since flooding – has started.

The Okhla plant had been started on Friday after a raging Yamuna showed signs of calming down.

"Chandrawal water treatment plant has also started," Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

According to officials, the Yamuna's water level declined to 205.98 metres by 9 am on Sunday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

The decline in the water level is in large part attributable to the decreasing flow from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar over the last two days.

The water level of the Yamuna, however, is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The normal water supply in the city, which was affected due to flooding in water treatment plants, is likely to be normalised on Sunday.

The chief minister had earlier said that water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will be started by Sunday.