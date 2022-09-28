SIA raids in Rajouri, Poonch over terror funding case

SIA carries out raids in Rajouri, Poonch in terror funding case

During the course of raids, incriminating material, including documents and some digital devices, was recovered

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 28 2022, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 21:00 ist

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday carried out multiple raids and searches at houses of suspected persons in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in in a terror funding case, officials said.

Three teams carried out simultaneous raids in different areas of Rajouri and Poonch including Dharati village (tehsil Balakote), Kuniyan village (tehsil Haveli, Poonch) and Julass village (tehsil Haveli), they said.

The raids, carried out by SIA Jammu with the help of district administrations and police, were aimed at breaking the terror ecosystem and investigate the proceeds of terror funding, the officials said.

The searches were conducted after obtaining warrants from the court, they added.

During the course of raids, incriminating material, including documents and some digital devices, was recovered, the officials said, adding further probe in the matter is on.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch
Rajouri

What's Brewing

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

Kolkata Durga Puja enters the world of Metaverse

Kolkata Durga Puja enters the world of Metaverse

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

 