Terror-funding case: SIA conducts raids in Srinagar

SIA conducts raids in Srinagar in connection with terror-funding case

According to SIA, the raids were part of an investigation into a terror funding case

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Feb 03 2023, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 12:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in connection with a terror-funding case in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, officials said.

The SIA sleuths conducted raids in Parimpora, Jawahar Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, Bulbul Bagh and Qamarwari areas of Srinagar, they said.

According to them, the raids were part of an investigation into a terror funding case.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
terror funding case

What's Brewing

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

 