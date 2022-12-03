SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir

SIA sleuths with police and CRPF conducted raids at 12 locations in Srinagar, Bandipora, Budgam, Kupwara districts

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 03 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 15:56 ist
The raids were conducted in connection with an FIR number 20/ 2022 already registered at the SIA. Credit: iStock Images

Continuing its crackdown against separatists and people involved in alleged terror funding cases, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out raids across Kashmir Saturday.

The SIA sleuths accompanied by police and paramilitary CRPF conducted raids at 12 locations in Srinagar, Bandipora, Budgam, Kupwara districts, reports said. Searches were carried out at the residences of Mohammad Ashraf (Hurriyat leader) at Barzulla in Srinagar and Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, a resident of Nadirgund Peerbagh, in Srinagar.

Similarly, reports said, the houses of Mohammad Sayeed Bhat in Dard-Harie Kralpora, Kupwara and Muzaffer Hussain Bhat of Arampora Pattan in Baramulla were also searched by the investigation agency.

An official said that the raids were conducted in connection with an FIR number 20/ 2022 already registered at the SIA.

Pertinently, the SIA was constituted by the J&K government last November on the lines of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to handle most high-profile terror cases in the union territory.

Earlier this month, the SIA sealed properties worth crores belonging to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts. The properties, which include orchards, shopping complexes, agriculture land and residential houses, were sealed under section 8 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (AUPA) Act.

Jammu and Kashmir
SIA
raids
CRPF
Police
India News

