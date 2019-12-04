Sikh students can wear Pagdi, Kadda during exam: Gehlot

Now students hailing from Sikh Community in Rajasthan can wear, Pagdi (turban), Kadda (bangle) and carry a kripan (a small blunt sword or dagger) while appearing for any competition or examination, chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Wednesday.

The chief minister made the announcement while addressing the members of Sikh community at the 'Keertan Darbar', to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at his residence. Moreover, he said that an official order for the same will be issued soon.

This was for the first time in the history of Rajasthan that a Prakash Parv Shabd Keertan was organised at the residence of the chief minister, 8 civil lines in Jaipur. Besides the thousands of members from the Sikh community, the religious leaders from different faiths. The Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, cabinet ministers, bureaucrat and members from civil society attended the program which lasted for three hours and was followed by lunch on the style of langar - food being served to all.

Talking about the vision of Guru Nanak Dev, Gehlot said that, India is passing through a bad phase where the teachings of Guru are to be acted upon. "The atmosphere around us is toxic and there is rise in violence and hate. At such difficult times, his teachings can enlighten us and direct our lives towards a better future".

First-ever 'Keertan Darbar organised at the residence of CM

This was for the first time in Rajasthan that a Prakash Parv Shabd Keertan was organised at the residence of the chief minister, 8 civil lines in Jaipur. Besides the thousands of members from the Sikh community, the religious leaders from different faiths. The Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, cabinet ministers, bureaucrat and members from civil society attended the program which lasted for three hours and was followed by lunch on the style of langar - food being served to all.

A campaign needed to eliminate ghoonghat/burqa from society: CM Gehlot

Calling the tradition of Ghoonghat (a custom where a woman covers her face with veil) irrelevant in the present times, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Wednesday said that a campaign is needed to eliminate it with the help of more participation of men folks.

The Chief Minister, questioning the relevance of Ghoonghat system, said, "In the present times, which is open and progressive, there is no need of women to wear ghoonghat and get suppressed". Gehlot said that the time has come to put an end to the custom of the ghoonghat system where a woman has to cover her face with a veil to the pressure made by a society driven and dominated by males. "To run a successful campaign against the eradication of the ghoonghat system, both men and women will have to participate equally. At some point in time more than a female, the males have to raise the voice".

In the age of science there is no place for 'burqa' or 'ghoonghat', Gehlot added.