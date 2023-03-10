Sisodia arrest: AAP resorts to Indian epics, BJP draws inspiration from Bollywood to slam each other

The ruling AAP and the opposition BJP in Delhi upped the ante in their war of words on Friday, drawing inspiration from Bollywood and Indian epics to settle political scores on social media.

The heated yet amusing slugfest between them raged through the day over AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both currently in Tihar jail in alleged corruption and money laundering cases, respectively.

On Friday morning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said some people are considering themselves to be God and have put behind bars those who are serving the country and children. He said the demon king Hiranyakashyap too had wrongly believed himself to be the God and tried to stop Prahlad from worshipping Him.

"But they could not stop Prahlad then and they won't be able to stop him now," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi, apparently referring to Sisodia as Prahlad.

हिरण्यकश्यप अपने आपको भगवान् मान बैठा था।

उसने प्रह्लाद को ईश्वर की राह से रोकने के अनेक प्रयत्न किये, ज़ुल्म किये आज भी कुछ लोग अपने आपको भगवान मान बैठे हैं। देश और बच्चों की सेवा करने वाले प्रह्लाद को कारागृह में डाल दिया पर न प्रहलाद को वो तब रोक पाये थे, न अब रोक पायेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2023

Later in the day, the Delhi BJP retweeted a poster of Jain and Sisodia mimicking Govinda and Sanjay Dutt from the 2001 film Jodi No. 1. The poster, first shared by BJP leader Parvesh Verma, read, "Produced by Arvind Kejriwal, in Tihar theatres now".

Along with the poster, Verma tweeted in Hindi that it's just the beginning, the "real mastermind" Kejriwal is still to go to jail.

Separately, at a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that if a leader joins the BJP, that person becomes "Raja Harishchandra", who is synonymous with absolute adherence to the truth, and actions are taken against all others.

"The bigger the corrupt, the bigger the officer they become. This is the new slogan of the BJP. If you are a BJP leader, you are King Harishchandra," he alleged.

Singh also referred to the CBI visit to Sisodia's house before his arrest on February 26. "Nothing was found in Manish Sisodia's house, village, or bank. CBI accepted defeat. When the date of CBI's bail came, ED woke up, to arrest him," he said.

Sisodia was arrested in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.

On Friday, a Delhi court sent Sisodia to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 17.