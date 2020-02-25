Six Supreme Court judges down with H1N1 flu; CJI holds meeting on immunisation

Six judges of the Supreme Court were said to be afflicted with H1N1 virus. One judge sat in the bench, while wearing protective mask.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde held meeting with SC Bar Association for taking preventive measures, including immunisation.

Justice D Y Chandrachud, while conducting court proceedings, said that all judges had a meeting with the CJI as six judges were found have been infected by H1N1 virus.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna wore mask while sitting in court number two presided over by Justice N V Ramana.

The judges' indisposition led to cancellation of Constitution bench.