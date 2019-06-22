Smriti to make Amethi her home

Union minister Smriti Irani would soon have her own house in her Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi.

Smriti, who arrived on a two-day visit to Amethi on Saturday, said that she had identified a piece of land at Gauriganj, the district headquarter, for building a house.

The Union minister, who was accompanied by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, once again attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that no one had ever imagined that the people of Amethi would choose an ordinary woman like her as their representative.

Smriti had defeated Rahul by over 50,000 votes from Amethi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

"The people of Amethi have shattered the myth that one (read Rahul Gandhi) could remain their representative even if he did not visit the constituency after winning the poll,'' she said apparently taking potshot at Rahul while addressing a public meeting.

Smriti and Sawant also visited the family of the BJP worker Surendra Singh, who was killed last month over an old enmity, at Baraulia village and assured them of all possible help.

Former Goa chief minister Maohar Parrikar had adopted Baraulia village and promised its all-round development. "We want to work for the development of the area, especially in the field of education," Sawant said.

Earlier, Smriti launched several development projects in Amethi. She would be meeting local BJP workers and also interacting with a cross section of the electorate on Sunday.