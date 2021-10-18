SP workers hold protest against rising prices of cooking gas

SP workers protest against rising prices of cooking gas

PTI
PTI, Lucknow ,
  • Oct 18 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 14:43 ist
The protest was held ahead of the one-day special session of the state assembly. Credit: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh

Samajwadi Party workers on Monday staged a protest against rising prices of cooking gas outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building here.

Carrying cut-outs of LPG cylinders and black balloons, Samajwadi Party MLAs, MLCs and other leaders took to the streets and raised anti-government slogans.

The protest was held ahead of the one-day special session of the state assembly.

In a tweet, party president, Akhilesh Yadav posted a picture of his party's protest, and stated “Cylinder worth Rs. 1000 is proving to be costly to the public, it will prove to be costly for the BJP in the 2022 election. End of BJP.”

The Congress, SP and various other opposition parties have been criticising the Central government over the issue of rising prices of fuel.

