SpiceJet offloads flyer for unruly behaviour in Delhi

SpiceJet offloads passenger for unruly behaviour at Delhi airport

'The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team,' the airline said in a statement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 23 2023, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 20:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

SpiceJet on Monday offloaded a passenger from a Hyderabad-bound aircraft for unruly behaviour at the Delhi airport.

The incident happened onboard a SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft that was scheduled to operate SG-8133 flight from Delhi to Hyderabad.

"During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to cabin crew. The crew informed PIC (Pilot In Command) and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team," the airline said in a statement.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is looking into the matter and will take appropriate action.

