State-run sports facilities in Delhi directed to stay open till 10 pm: Sisodia

Govt sports facilities in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm

The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 26 2022, 11:56 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 11:56 ist
Delhi deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Credit: IANS Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm, his deputy Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.

Tagging the report, Sisodia said in a tweet, "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm (sic)."

Delhi
India News
Arvind Kejriwal
Manish Sisodia
AAP

